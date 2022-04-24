BOSTON (WHDH) - A dozen service dogs took a special trip in Boston Sunday — riding the Duck Tour boats through the city.

NEADS World Class Service Dogs, which provides dogs to veterans with disabilities and special needs, has partnered with Boston Duck Tours for ten years. The dogs need to acclimate to all sorts of environments.

That includes less touristy destinations, like the Attorney General’s Office, said NEADS supporter and former AG Martha Coakley.

“Part of that training was to make sure dogs could get used to sitting by a desk, going to a meeting, going to the restroom,” Coakley said of the dogs in training visiting her office in the past. “We had the dogs come in to our office to do internships.”

