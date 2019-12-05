It sure was nice today with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of us and finally seeing that sunshine return. Roads did some melting today and that will re freeze overnight so watch for some ice and slick roads tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off dry but a quick clipper will slide through and bring a couple of snow showers to the area. It won’t a lot of snow but it will clip the evening commute so that could slow things down a touch.

It will be snow showers north of the Pike and rain showers south of the Pike. Those of us that do see snow… it’s not significant. An inch or less.

The storm will open the door for a sunny but cold weekend with temperatures in the 30s.