Quick snowfall hard to keep up with in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Saturday morning’s storm was just a warm-up for the heavy snowstorm that Merrimack Valley residents saw overnight.

Heavy snow created difficult driving conditions, including on Interstate 495 where cars could be seen driving slow on the slick highway.

Plow operators on the side roads in town attempted to keep up with the snowfall but streets were quickly covered again because the flakes are coming down so fast.

Power outages and downed trees could be an issue as the heavy snow piles up on wires and branches.

Andover has seen about five inches of snow as of 5 a.m.

