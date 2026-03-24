QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Quincy is getting ready to replace firefighters’ gear, following the city council’s unanimous approval of a plan Monday night.

The vote allocated a $2.6 million bond to purchase new coats and pants for fire crews.

Research from last year found high levels of cancer causing “forever chemicals” calls PFAS in the old gear, despite that gear being marketed as free of those chemicals.

Firefighters in Quincy have been pushing for new gear, saying the longer they wait, the greater the risk.

The new equipment should be received by the department within six to eight weeks.

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