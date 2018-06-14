Quincy man, woman arraigned in violent beating of court officer

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman accused of violently beating a Quincy District Court officer during a road rage dispute were arraigned on assault charges Thursday.

Oscar Anderson, 23, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime, and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged beating on Hancock Street Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the court officer was on his lunch break when he got into a heated traffic dispute with Anderson that turned into a violent struggle in the street.

The court officer told police he got out of his vehicle when Anderson approached him at a red light with a baseball bat and he defended himself by putting Anderson in a headlock. During the struggle, prosecutors said Janaya Ward, 20, of Quincy, who was a passenger in Anderson’s car, got out of the vehicle, punched the court officer, and hit him with a boot and the bottom of a car seat.

The court officer, who suffered a head injury, managed to return to his car and drive to the courthouse, police said. He later identified Ward and Anderson as his attackers.

Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempting to bribe a juror, and assault and battery.

Ward was released on personal recognizance and Anderson was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing June 19.

