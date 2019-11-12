Quincy police searching from armed robber who may be connected to other, similar incidents

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Officers believe this hooded bandit is responsible for a number of similar crimes in the area that have been taking place since the summer.

“We believe this individual is involved in several armed robberies in the North Quincy area as well as, other communities,” Sargeant Karyn Barkas said.

He is wanted in connection to over a dozen robberies taking place in Quincy, Boston, Milton and Dedham.

Barkas said they cannot be sure it is the same man, however, the pattern and description all seem to match up.

The suspect held up the 5 Corners Market on Newbury Avenue in North Quincy last week. A man matching the suspect’s description robbed the same store back in August.

He also took cash out of the clerk’s wallet.

“He has hit the same store more than once,” the Sargeant said. “His most recent one he had hit on a prior occasion.”

The robber stands at about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Police say they do consider the man to be dangerous though no one has been injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)