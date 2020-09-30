Quincy police thank public for help in probe of cold case linked to serial killer

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are thanking the public for helping them identify the four girls who were photographed in Quincy in connection with a cold case in Florida that is linked to a serial killer.

Quincy police shared the four photos on Twitter on Wednesday in the hopes that it may provide a lead to officers investigating the death of Colleen Orsburn, who was 15 when she disappeared from her home in Daytona Beach on March 14, 1984.

One month later, a young woman’s remains were found partially buried in a field in Orange County Florida.

Due to the limitations of technology at the time, the remains went unidentified for nearly 27 years. In 2011, the Medical Examiner’s Office utilized new technology and was able to successfully identified them as Orsburn.

Colleen’s killer is suspected to be serial killer Christopher Wilder.

Her case in Orange County has remained open and active for decades but new leads on this case have come to a halt. Recently the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit took a fresh look at Colleen’s case and located some photos of young women in the case file.

While the photos were weathered, detectives were able to determine they were taken by Miller Studio Photographers in Quincy in the early 1980s. The photos appear to be school pictures and were primarily addressed to another person named ‘Jen’ or ‘Jennie’.

All four of the girls have since been identified.

