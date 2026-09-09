QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - In Quincy, city leaders voted to table discussions on its Flock cameras until a later date.

The police chief said they’re an important tool for the department, while several residents oppose them.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers used to track vehicles.

Several Massachusetts communities have ended their use of the technology in recent weeks over privacy concerns and amid complaints that police officers have misused them to track people.

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