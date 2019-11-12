R.I. Family Support Services worker charged with indecent solicitation of a child

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island Department of Human Services employee is facing charges of indecent solicitation of a child, state police said Tuesday.

State police investigating a suspect allegedly sending indecent sexual material to a person he believed to be 14 years old arrested Dennis J. Lopes, 64, of Hope, Rhode Island after he arrived to meet the 14-year-old at a predetermined location in Warwick, Rhode Island on Friday, officials said.

Lopes is currently employed as a senior resource specialist with the Individual Family Support Services section of the state Department of Human Services. He was arraigned at the state police barracks Friday and released on $10,000 bail.

Lopes is scheduled for a bail review at Third Division District Court on Dec. 3.

