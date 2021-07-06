BOSTON (WHDH) - A rabbi stabbed several times near a Jewish day school in Brighton is speaking out as he continues his road to recovery.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski shared his message in Hebrew and said that he is glad he could keep the suspect away from the school and the children and that he is continuing to feel better.

Noginski was on the phone outside the Shaloh House on July 1 when police say he was approached by Khaled Awad, 24, who was armed with a gun and a knife.

Awad allegedly demanded the rabbi’s car keys, and Noginski ran across the street to a park where he was stabbed.

Awad pleaded not guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

He has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

