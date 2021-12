More than 1,000 people raced through the streets of Boston in the fourth annual Martin Richard Run on Saturday.

The run, organized by the Boston Bruins Foundation, New Balance and DMSE Sports, raises money for the Martin Richard Foundation. The foundation was created to honor the memory of 8-year-old Martin Richard, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The foundation supports community organizations that advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace.