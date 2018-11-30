Radio station drops popular Christmas song from playlist due to ‘manipulative’ lyrics

(WHDH) — A radio station in Cleveland says it will no longer play a popular Christmas song that dates back to the 1940s due to its suggestive lyrics.

WOIO-TV reports Star 102 dropped the tune “Baby It’s Cold Outside” from its holiday playlist after radio host Glenn Anderson said the lyrics are not appropriate, especially for the #MeToo era.

“I gotta be honest, I didn’t understand why the lyrics were so bad…Until I read them,” Anderson wrote in a blog post.

Anderson went on to say that he realizes the song was written in 1944 but that it feels “very manipulative and wrong.”

The popular song is a call and response duet in which a host, usually performed by a male voice, tries to convince a guest, usually performed by a female voice, that she should stay the evening because the weather is cold and the trip home would be difficult.

The lyrics make no mention of any holiday but it is popularly regarded as a Christmas song due to its winter theme.

