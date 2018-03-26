Rare Common Murre bird found in Scituate backyard

SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) — A family in Scituate made a unique discovery, finding a bird that resembles a penguin in their backyard.

“We were just looking at it waddling around the yard like a penguin and it looks like a penguin,” said Joby Norton, who found the bird and brought it inside.

The Massachusetts Audobon Society said the bird was not a penguin but a Common Murre. The species is normally found in the northern Atlantic or Arctic oceans and rarely goes ashore.

Norton said the bird was covered in thick, black oil so he gave it a bath. Once it was clean, he let it go on the porch but it did not move. Norton said he spoke with animal control and they told him to let the bird go in the water.

“We ended up bringing it down the cliff and put it in the water. As soon as we put it in the water it took off. It swam really fast through the break water and just took off. It was neat,” said Norton.

