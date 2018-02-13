Raynham bus driver off the job after leaving scene of crash with students on board

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Raynham school bus driver is off the job after police said she hit two trees and left the scene, all with students on board.

Police said the driver hit a tree and then backed into a second tree, smashing out the back window of the bus Monday after school.

Officials added that she continued to drive with nearly a dozen middle school students on board.

“So scary. Everyone was screaming and freaking out,” one student said.

Police said that they spoke to the 34-year-old bus driver, who told them she was running late so she decided to turn around on the two-way street.

“We have to know who our kids are going to be riding on the bus with; who’s going to be in charge,” said parent Joe McGovern. “Are we supposed to monitor the kids when they’re to and from school? Are we supposed to be responsible for that?”

None of the children were injured, according to officials.

Police cited the driver, who will appear in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)