BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of his mother in Reading Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark announced Friday.

Ryan Hanafin will be charged with the murder of his mother, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin.

On Thursday at approximately 12:38 a.m., Reading police received a 911 call reporting Andria’s body had been found at their home on Center Avenue. When police arrived, they found she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Police determined that Ryan Hanafin was not in the home, and he had allegedly fled in a Dodge Charger. He was eventually located later that day in Warren, Vermont by Vermont State Police. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and he was taken into custody without incident, Vermont State Police said.

Hanafin was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Barre Friday morning, where he is facing several weapons charges.

He is set to be extradited to Massachusetts for arraignment at Woburn District Court at a later date.

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