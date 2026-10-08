READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of his mother in Reading was located and taken into custody in Vermont Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Hours after Reading Police Chief David Clark identified Ryan Hanafin as a person of interest who should be considered armed and dangerous, he was arrested by Vermont State Police in connection with the death of his mother Andria Hanafin.

“At approximately 12:38 a.m. Reading Police received a 911 call that the body of a 49-year-old female had been located inside a Center Avenue home,” The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “When police arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.”

Police said Andria was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday evening by her 13-year-old son, who went out, and returned to the home at approximately 9 p.m. before retreating to his room for the night. Andria’s daughter is away at college.

Her husband later came home from work and found her dead in the kitchen, officials said.

Vermont State Police said they were notified by the Massachusetts State Police at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday that they believed Hanafin was in Vermont. Vermont State Police troopers then responded to the area of Warren, Vermont, where Hanafin was believed to frequent and began searching for him.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers said they located Hanafin driving on Vermont Route 100. They conducted a motor vehicle stop and, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, took him into custody without incident.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Clark confirmed the investigation was an apparent homicide. Ryan said they have not yet located the murder weapon.

“It is shocking, it is tragic. This is obviously a situation of domestic violence, well, it’s alleged that it would be domestic violence at this point, although not the traditional domestic violence situation that we think of,” Ryan said. “We have two children now that have lost their mother, and another child who’s at least a person of interest at this point. So this is first and foremost a terrible tragedy.”

People who live near the Hanafins said they were relieved to hear of the arrest, but it’s a nerve-wracking situation for an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

“You’re just seeing all the cop cars and everything. It was very surprising and jarring,” said Grant Barton, a neighbor. “We’re just very relieved, because there was a lot of apprehension and anxiety that he’s still, kind of, out there.”

Ryan said Hanafin had a license to carry, but that license was revoked by Clark Thursday morning.

Hanafin is currently being held as a fugitive from justice at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Officials said the charges he may face in Massachusetts are being finalized.

The Vermont State Police said it is in communication with the Massachusetts State Police as the investigation continues.

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