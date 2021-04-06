‘Ready to lead our city’: Boston Mayor Kim Janey announces candidacy for a full term

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey released a video Tuesday morning to announce her intention of running this fall for a full term in the mayor’s office.

In her announcement, Janey — the first woman and first person of color to hold the position — vowed to close racial equity gaps in neighborhoods across the city saying, “we can’t go back, we can only go better.”

The 55th mayor of Boston referenced her childhood experiences with desegregation and the busing riots of the 1970s, saying these life experiences have informed her career as a city councilor and education advocate.

“I’m ready to lead our city. To listen. To collaborate. To fight this pandemic and the racial and economic inequalities that COVID only worsened,” she said.

She was tapped by former Mayor Marty Walsh after he was confirmed to serve as Labor Secretary under President Biden.

Janey was elected as the first woman to serve District 7 back in 2017.

Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George have already joined the mayoral race. Rep. Jon Santiago and former top official in Walsh’s administration John Barros are also running for mayor.

