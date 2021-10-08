BOSTON (WHDH) - Excitement is building in the Hub and with the marathon rapidly approaching, local business owners are getting ready to welcome thousands of runners and tourists.

With the influx on the horizon, business is already brisk for popular restaurants like the Union Oyster House.

“We don’t know what to expect. It’s just gonna be absolutely crazy and into that, you throw in the spicy possibility of the Red Sox coming back Sunday and Monday,” General Manager Jim Malinn. “So, we are booked already. We don’t have any reservations until Tuesday.”

The hustle and bustle also meaning long lines at the car rental desk in Logan Airport.

Despite the mayhem, business owners say they are happy to see the economic boon and runners say they are excited to cross the finish line and to see Back Bay crowds cheering them on once again.

“I’m like crying constantly. It’s so heartwarming. It’s so special. It’s the first fall marathon like marathoning is back,” said runner Ashleigh O’Hearn. “This is probably going to be my first and last. I feel like it’s home.”

