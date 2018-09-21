‘Really sad’: 25-foot-long dead whale washes ashore on Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A beautiful sunrise over Revere Beach was overshadowed by a 25-foot-long dead whale that washed ashore Friday morning.

The juvenile humpback is the same whale that was first spotted by fishermen off the coast of Gloucester two weeks ago, the New England Aquarium said.

The whale washed ashore days later in Cohasset, where it was towed out to sea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who made that decision after consulting other agencies like the Coast Guard and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

It reappeared in Revere Friday, leaving beachgoers upset.

“I noticed the crowd, I looked over and there was a humpback whale along the shoreline here,” Anthony Fortes said. “Really sad.”

NOAA says there’s an unusual mortality event with a few whale species, including the humpback.

The administration is working with local authorities to figure out a proper disposal of the whale.

An approx. 25-foot long whale has washed up on Revere Beach. Troopers have secured the scene. Specialists from @NEAQ enroute. This the latest of several deceased whales to have washed ashore in Mass. waters in recent weeks. Sad to see. What a beautiful creature. pic.twitter.com/pOyj7xy4j3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 21, 2018

