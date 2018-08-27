(WHDH) — After half a century on top, Red Delicious is no longer the most produced apple in the United States.

America’s new favorite apple is projected to be Gala, according to the U.S. Apple Association.

Red Delicious apples, which topped the list for more than 50 years, will fall to second place.

One expert says the rise in production of newer varieties of apples has caused the decline.

Gala has gotten more popular because consumers like its taste, texture and sweetness.

Growers enjoy Gala because of it’s relatively easy to grow and produce.

Granny Smith is expected to land in third place, followed by Fuji and Honeycrisp.

