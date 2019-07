Red Line delays blamed on train taken out of service due to vandalism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officials say a Red Line train has been removed from service due to vandalism.

Commuters experienced delays of more than 15 minutes at Park Street Station Friday evening after a Red Line train had to be removed from service due to vandalism, officials say.

It is unclear when regular service may resume.

The nature of the vandalism has not been disclosed.

