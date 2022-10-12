BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line trains are back up and running after a track problem disrupted service during Tuesday’s evening commute.

MBTA officials said a broken rail along the Ashmont line forced them to pause train service, forcing those commuting home to wait for shuttle buses between Ashmont and Fields.

“For one hour I’ve been waiting for the Bus 22 to go home,” said T rider Olga Carvalho.

“We had to come here on another bus, it’s just a lot, it’s a lot,” said student Samira Marin.

Regular service resumed after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The MBTA is still looking into what caused the rail to break.

