Red Sox designate Blake Swihart for assignment, call up veteran Sandy Leon

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox made a major roster move on Tuesday after getting beaten badly by the Baltimore Orioles on Patriots’ Day.

Catcher Blake Swihart was designated for assignment and veteran Sandy Leon was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take his place, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced.

Swihart, 27, has hit .231 with one double, one home run, and four RBI over 12 games this season. He will have to clear waivers in order to remain with the organization.

León, 30, began the 2019 season with Pawtucket. Over seven games this year, he has thrown out six of nine potential base stealers and has hit .125 with one walk and two runs scored.

León appeared in a career-high 89 games for Boston last season and led the majors with a 3.29 catcher’s ERA.

Right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez was also called up. He has gone 1-0 with a 1.12 ERA, five strikeouts, and zero walks over his first two starts with the PawSox.

The Red Sox fell to the Orioles 8-1 on Monday. They sit in last place in the American League East with a record of 6-11.

