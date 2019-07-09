Red Sox legend Jerry Remy opens up about ‘most horrible day’ of his life in memoir

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy waves as he is honored for his 30 years in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Boston. Remy was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Legendary Red Sox broadcaster, Jerry Remy opens up about what he describes as the “most horrible day of our lives” in his new book.

In his new book, “If These Walls Could Talk, Stories from the Boston Red Sox Dugout, Lockerroom and Press Box” Remy recounts the night in 2014 that he learned his son had murdered his fiancee, Jennifer Martell.

Remy says he was on his way back from broadcasting a game in Toronto when he received the news that would change his life forever.

“It continues to be, by far, the most horrible day of our lives.” he writes. “There is not a day that goes by that we don’t think about Jen and what a heinous act was committed by our son. Two families were ruined, and a beautiful woman who was so full of life was gone.”

Remy says he was hurt by criticism of his family, especially his wife, in the days that followed the murder.

It was this that drove him to speak to the Red Sox about ending his storied career.

He writes, “They asked me what I wanted to do, and I said I didn’t think I could go on.”

But, he did.

Remy says he has nothing but gratitude for the support the Red Sox organization has given him throughout his ups and downs.

“These people have treated me like family,” he writes. “They have supported me throughout my bouts of cancer, depression, missed work, and have been nothing less than 100 percent in my corner. I’d run through a wall for them; I really would.”

Remy says he maintains a relationship with his son, taking his calls and visiting him in prison.

But, the former infielder says he cannot excuse what Jared did writing, “While Jared is our son, what he did was unforgivable.”

“If These Walls Could Talk, Stories from the Boston Red Sox Dugout, Lockerroom and Press Box” is available in bookstores now.

