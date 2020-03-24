Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A minor league player for the Boston Red Sox has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a team spokesperson.

The player received positive results from the COVID-19 test on Monday, just over a week after returning home from Fort Meyers, Florida after spring training was canceled due to the pandemic.

It is believed that the player, whose name has not been released, likely contracted the coronavirus while in Flordia.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Sox have decided to shut down the Fenway South complex and Jet Blue Park for two weeks as they undergo a deep cleaning.

All staff who have come into contact with this player have been instructed to self-quarantine.

“During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else. The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball, and our own medical team,” the release issued by the team said.

The player is said to be in good condition.

