SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State regulators are considering whether to punish a Saugus restaurant where a man was served alcohol before killing a state trooper in a wrong-way crash.

The district attorney’s office said a Roslindale man had alcoholic drinks over three and a half hours at Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar.

Investigators said the man, who died in the crash that killed trooper Kevin Trainor, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission held a hearing on Tuesday; Tribu’s liquor license may be in limbo for alleged violations of serving after hours and giving free drinks.

The restaurant said this was an isolated incident and the owners have had no previous violations involving their liquor license.

The board members said a ruling will be issued 60 days from the hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)