STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara returned to work Monday following an independent investigation.

McNamara was placed on paid administrative leave in July after Town Manager Thomas Calter said he received a complaint from a member of the police department.

But on Friday, the town said an investigation revealed the allegations made against her were unfounded.

Calter, who has also been on leave since July, was sued by McNamara, accusing him of harrassment.

McNamara claimed in her lawsuit the harrassment stemmed from her cooperation with the FBI and her refusal to destroy an internal review report tied to the Sandra Birchmore case.

Earlier this month, former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell was convicted of murdering 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.

Prosecutors said it was to stop her from revealing their sexual relationship that began when she was just 15 years old.

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