MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is continuing to reopen its courthouses for in-person trials and hearings but not all courts will be open for all proceedings immediately, according to the state court administrator.

“As we advance this important work, we will continue to make public health and safety our top priority,” said Patricia Gabel in a written statement on Friday.

A team is assessing and implementing safety measures to protect people who are vulnerable and cannot be vaccinated, she said. The work includes installing advanced air filtration systems and continuing to limit the number of people in the buildings and the length of court activities to ensure the public and staff are safe, Gabel said.

Remote hearings will continue even as some courthouses fully reopen, she said.

