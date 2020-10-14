Renovations on Boston’s Hood Milk bottle have been completed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Renovations on Boston’s iconic 40-foot-tall Hood Milk Bottle have been completed.

Boston Children’s Museum on Wednesday unveiled the updates to the famed landmark in the city’s Fort Point section.

Structural upgrades include a new facade, fresh windows, and replaced awnings.

The bottle came into existence in the early 1930s when Arthur Gagner used as a roadside ice cream stand in Taunton, according to the museum. It later made the move to Boston in 1977.

