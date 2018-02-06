Rep. Capuano loses Super Bowl bet, attends hearing in Eagles helmet

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) held up his end of a Super Bowl bet in Congress on Tuesday, wearing an Eagles helmet to a House Financial Services hearing.

Capuano made a bet with Rep. Bob Brady (D-Penn.) and when the Patriots lost, he wore the helmet to the hearing. “When you lose a bet, you have to pay up,” Capuano wrote on Facebook.

If the Patriots had won, Brady would have won Capuano’s Patriots helmet.

