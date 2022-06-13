LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75.

Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.

He died Sunday evening after a bout with cancer, a party spokesperson said.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said Gifford was dedicated to his family and community, and will be missed.

“Jeff Gifford was the very definition of a devoted public servant. Loving, committed, faithful, humble, and gentle in his approach. His presence was a gift that lifted the spirits of those around him,” added House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford.

Gifford’s was the fourth death of a state lawmaker this calendar year.

Reps. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, and John Tuttle Jr., D-Sanford, died four days apart in late January, and Rep. Theodore “Ted” Kryzak Jr., R-Acton, died in March.

