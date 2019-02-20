Report: Bruins trade Ryan Donato to Minnesota for Weymouth native Charlie Coyle

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins traded 22-year-old center Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday ahead of next week’s NHL trading deadline.

In return, Boston is getting veteran forward Charlie Coyle, a 26-year-old who has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists in 60 games this season, the Star Tribune reports.

Coyle, a native of Weymouth, appears suited to slide into a spot among Boston’s top six forwards.

Minnesota also received a fifth-round pick from the Bruins in exchange for the 220-pound forward, who can play both center and right wing.

Donato, a former second-round pick, had split time between Providence and Boston this season. He has scored just six goals in 34 NHL games.

