Report: Patriots rework deal with Rob Gronkowski, add millions in incentives

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and star tight end Rob Gronkowski have agreed on a series of contract incentives that could boost his salary to no more than $13.3 million in 2018.
The 29-year-old’s reworked contract adds $4.3 million to his contract this year, which has a base salary of $8 million.
He can now earn $1.1 million for 70 or more catches, $1.1 million for 80 percent playtime, $1.1 million for nine or more TD catches, and $1.1 million for 1,085 receiving yards, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gronkowksi will also be paid $1 million in per-game bonuses, Shefter said.
Gronkowski’s base salary remains at $8 million for the next two seasons.
