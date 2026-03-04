FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Wide reciever Stefon Diggs will be released by the Patriots at the start of the new league year on March 11, per reports.

The veteran pass catcher signed a 3-year, $63.5M contract with New England last off-season. He was due a $6 million bonus if he was still on the roster on March 13.

After appearing in just eight games two seasons ago with the Houston Texans due to injury, Diggs bounced back from the torn ACL with the Patriots and finished the regular season with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns.

Diggs was the first Patriots receiver to reach 1000 yards since three-time Super Bowl champion receiver Julian Edelman did so in 2019, and earned himself a Comeback Player of the Year nomination last year with the Patriots.

With the Patriots, Diggs made his first career Super Bowl — where he caught three passes for 37 yards in a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In a post on social media Wednesday, Diggs expressed gratitute for his lone season in New England, writing, “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family forever @Patriots.”

Patriots fans expressed mixed reactions to the news Wednesday.

“I’m a little sad,” said one Patriots fan. “He brought a lot to the team, a lot of excitement, but bottom line is it’s a business and I guess it couldn’t work out financially.”

“I’m not surprised. He’s got a lot of salary cap issues, so it will kind of help us out and get some new guys going, get us back to the Super Bowl hopefully,” said another fan.

In February, Diggs was arraigned on two criminal charges, including strangulation, stemming from an incident involving his personal chef. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He is expected to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 1.

