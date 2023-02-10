JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - A man was airlifted by rescue crews in Rhode Island Thursday night after a search team pulled him from the waters off Beavertail State Park in Jamestown.

A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Environmental Management said his department, along with local firefighters, were called in around 4:45 p.m. to help find a man who was believed to be missing or possibly in danger.

Using a drone with an infrared camera due to the dark, members of the Jamestown Fire Department were able to locate the individual, who had ended up in the water off of the island.

“With US Coast Guard Station Castle Hill providing support on the water, DEM rescue swimmers pulled a man from the water,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

From there, the man was carried up a nearby, steep rock formation to be airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

According to the DEM spokesperson, the man’s injuries were “consistent with falling on rocks” and possibly hypothermia, due to his time in the water.

No further details on his condition were given.

