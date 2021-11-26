REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents were displaced from a four-unit apartment building that caught on fire Thursday night.

Two units of the building on Constitution Avenue sustained fire and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

Despite only two units being affected, residents in all four units were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)