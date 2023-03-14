PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Winter weather sweeping across the region knocked out power to thousands of energy customers across Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to state officials.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 73,000 customers without power just before 4 p.m. The figure dipped to around 69,000 around 4:15 p.m. and fell close to 40,000 by 9 p.m.

Where some remained in dark Tuesday night, officials said efforts to get the lights back could take time.

“Crews are going to be restoring power where possible, but we fully expect this to be a multi-day event because we may not have even seen all the issues that we’re ultimately going to see on the system,” said Alec O’Mera of the utility company Unitil, which covers Massachusetts communities including Lunenburg, Ashby and Fitchburg.

Outages spanned communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday. Cities and towns in northern Worcester County and parts of western Massachusetts were among the hardest hit.

Power crews arrived in Massachusetts ahead of winter weather this week, with Eversource calling in crews from as far away as Canada, Texas and Michigan.

In a statement on Monday, officials with National Grid also signaled their preparedness efforts, including 1,000 field crews and over 3,000 personnel as part of the company’s response operations.

Speaking on Tuesday, Eversource’s Chris McKinnon said struggles may extend into Wednesday.

“If the wind does continue to stay strong throughout the overnight hours and we just physically can’t get up in the air because it’s not safe to do so, that could prolong the restoration effort,” McKinnon said.

The daylong storm that began Monday night had already dropped more than two feet of snow in some locations by Tuesday afternoon. Snow totals were lower in parts of eastern Massachusetts. But wind has been howling especially in coastal communities.

Snow in inland areas is expected to wind down overnight ahead of warmer temperatures later this week.

