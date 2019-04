RetailMeNot reveals the most popular Easter candy in every state

(WHDH) — Reeses Peanut Butter Eggs are they go to Easter candy for more than half of the United States, according to RetailMeNot.

In a recent survey by the coupon website, which included Washington D.C., the peanut-butter-stuffed, egg-shaped treat hailed as king across the country.

Other popular candy choices included Cadbury Eggs, chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and Peeps.

Here’s a look at the state-by-state breakdown:

Alabama : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Alaska : Chocolate Bunnies

Arizona : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Arkansas : Cadbury Eggs

California : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Colorado : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Connecticut : Chocolate Bunnies

Delaware : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Florida : Jelly Beans

Georgia : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Hawaii : Cadbury Eggs

Idaho : Cadbury Eggs

Illinois : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Indiana : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Iowa : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Kansas : Chocolate Bunnies

Kentucky : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Louisiana : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Maine : Cadbury Eggs

Maryland : Cadbury Eggs

Massachusetts : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Michigan : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Minnesota : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Mississippi : Cadbury Eggs

Missouri : Chocolate Bunnies

Montana : Jelly Beans

Nebraska : Cadbury Eggs

Nevada : Cadbury Eggs

New Hampshire : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

New Jersey : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

New Mexico : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

New York : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

North Carolina : Cadbury Eggs

North Dakota : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Ohio : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Oklahoma : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Oregon : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Pennsylvania : Cadbury Eggs

Rhode Island: Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

South Carolina : Jelly Beans

South Dakota: Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Tennessee : Peeps

Texas : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Utah : Cadbury Eggs

Vermont : Chocolate Bunnies

Virginia: Peeps

Washington : Cadbury Eggs

Washington DC : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

West Virginia : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Wisconsin : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Wyoming : Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

