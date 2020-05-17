Retired Boston police detective dies after a show of support from fellow officers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police detective who recently returned home from hospice care has died.

John McManus, who worked for the Boston Police Department for 20 years, died after returning home from hospice care recently in West Roxbury.

Officers were able to give McManus a warm welcome home upon his return. Commissioner William Gross was among them.

McManus served in the force until he was injured in 1982.

He stayed active with the department by participating in Cops for Kids with Cancer and the Boston Police Relief Association.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)