Revere husband found guilty of first-degree murder in death of beloved school teacher

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man who brutally murdered his wife, a beloved school teacher in Lynn, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder.

A Suffolk Superior Court grand jury convicted 31-year-old Andrew MacCormack of strangling and repeatedly stabbing his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack.

Vanessa MacCormack was found dead inside the couple’s home on Grand View Avenue in Revere in 2017. She had been strangled, stabbed several times, and suffocated with a trash bag, according to investigators.

The state’s chief medical examiner found that Vanessa MacCormack suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation.

Prosecutors said Andrew MacCormack “went to great lengths” in an effort to cover up the crime.

He left the house after the murder with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, withdrew $100 from an ATM, bought cocaine in East Boston, and then returned home, where he used bleach to wipe down the bloody crime scene before calling 911, according to prosecutors.

Just days before the murder, court documents indicated that Vanessa MacCormack texted her husband about his drug use and financial problems and said, “I hate you so much, you’ve ruined our daughter’s life because she won’t have her parents together. I’ll talk to an agent tomorrow about listing the house and I’ll look into divorce lawyers.”

During the trial, Andrew MacCormack’s lawyers disputed the accusations, arguing that the two were a happy couple. They also argued that investigators did not look hard enough at other potential suspects.

Vanessa MacCormack worked as a second-grade teacher at Connery Elementary School.

Family members described her as the world’s best mother to her daughter, a loving wife, and a devoted daughter and sister.

