Revere man arrested in connection with hate crime targeting Muslim community members

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident that occurred last month during which swastikas were spray-painted on a Muslim family’s car and the phrase “white power” on the asphalt in front of it.

Jason Pagliuca, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the defacement of real or personal property and assault, assault and battery or property damage for the purpose of intimidation (based on the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability).

Police say they received information from the public that resulted in the execution of a search warrant into Pagliuca’s home.

There they recovered evidence they say links him to the crime.

“Sadly, this crime is an example of the racism many of our residents experience on an ongoing basis. We will not allow hatred in our city and we must continue to call it out and address it. I look forward to the continued work with leaders and stakeholders across our city toward an anti-racist Revere,” Revere Mayor Arrigo said.

The incident, which occurred June 11, sparked a demonstration in front of City Hall where many gathered to support more transparency among the police and city leaders and for more steps to be taken to quell racism.

The family who owns the car says this is not the first time their property has been defaced.

Pagliuca is expected to face a judge later in the afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)