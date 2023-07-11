REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere police said Tuesday that they are looking for information as an investigation into an attack at a local gas station last week continues.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday at the Gulf service station on Broadway in Revere.

On scene, police said a station employee told officers a group of individuals riding motorized scooters initially pulled up to the station and bought gas for some of their vehicles.

“After pumping the fuel for the scooters and while walking back toward the station office, the employee was assaulted from behind by multiple assailants,” police said in a statement.

Police said the individuals reached into the station employee’s pocket and stole cash.

The employee, police said, was then assaulted again once he entered the office

Police said the unknown individuals later fled the scene along Broadway using their scooters.

Police described their investigation as “open and active” and said anyone with information should reach out.

7NEWS spoke to the gas station’s owner on Monday, who said the station had never experienced this kind of incident.

“This time, it was bad,” the owner, Sam Kanj, said.

Kanj said the employee who was attacked is beloved in the Revere community.

In the wake of the incident last week, Kanj said groups of people have been checking on the employee, bringing items such as pizza and flowers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)