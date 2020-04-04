Revere residents hold funeral procession for Jack Satter House resident who died of coronavirus

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere residents held a funeral procession for a Jack Satter House resident who died of coronavirus complications Saturday.

People watched from windows and gathered on the beachfront with placards for Virginia Rose Jasper, who was one of five residents at the nursing home who died due to the coronavirus.

“She was a beautiful, happy mother of everybody who took care of all of us,” said Revere resident Susan Coppola. “Up til a month ago she was still dancing, having a good time.”

