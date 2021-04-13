RI corrections officer charged with sending indecent material to a minor

A Rhode Island corrections officer is facing charges of sending indecent material to a minor, officials said Tuesday.

Thomas P. Nolan, 56, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was charged with two counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor. Nolan allegedly communicated with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old and sent that person indecent material.

