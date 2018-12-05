RI police sergeant charged with stealing gas from town

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Tiverton, Rhode Island, police sergeant is facing larceny charges after police say he was caught stealing hundreds of dollars of gasoline from the town gas pumps for his personal use, officials said.

Sgt. William Munroe, 55, of Fall River, will be arraigned Wednesday in Second Division District Court in Newport on 14 counts of larceny as a result of a month-long investigation that determined Munroe was filling a gas container at the town pump and then pouring the gasoline into his own personal vehicle, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Ann C. Assumpico announced.

If convicted, Munroe faced a maximum penalty of a year in prison or a fine of no more than $500.

