PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s education department has awarded grants to eight districts to support homeless students.

Gov. Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Wednesday that the department awarded more than $336,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth sub-grants to eight school districts. The districts are: Central Falls, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket.

“It is critical that we support our most vulnerable students in Rhode Island’s recovery,” McKee said in a statement. “These funds are specifically geared to help students and families experiencing homelessness and will make a positive difference in many lives during a time of great need.”

Infante-Green said that students experiencing homelessness were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is their duty to ensure these students are provided the support needed to get ahead.

The latest round of sub-grants is part of the third year of a three-year award that each of the selected districts received, totaling more than $970,000. The money comes from a federal grant administered by the state. The municipalities each received between $40,000 and $44,000.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)