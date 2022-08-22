BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, commuters were generally in agreement about the shuttle bus replacements for the line: so far, so good.

“It’s been good so far,” one shuttle bus rider, Michael Lee, said. “It’s been smoother than usual, ‘cuz I thought it would be a lot of traffic in, but first couple stations, it’s been pretty good.”

Although transportation officials cautioned people not to use the first day of the shutdown as an example of how the whole month may go, riders said buses were still clean and fast overall. The MBTA also has ambassadors and other guides stationed along the route to help riders to their destinations.

“If the shuttles can follow a pretty regular schedule like the T, then that’s fine,” another commuter said. “So far, so good. We worried it would be a long wait.”

During the shutdown, large crews were out around the clock on the Orange Line tracks in several locations, including by Wellington Station, to replace track. The goal is to squeeze five years’ worth of weekend work into one single-month stretch.

