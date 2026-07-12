BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have arrested a rideshare driver accused of attacking a passenger at Logan Airport earlier this week.

Troopers investigating the July 10 attack arrested Leonard Bacon, 23, of Lowell,at his home on Sunday, according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

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