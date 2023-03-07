BOSTON (WHDH) - Rideshare drivers rallied at the State House in Boston on Tuesday in support of legislation which would grant them more employee rights.

Drivers from Lyft and Uber joined union members on Beacon Hill to press their case. Legislators endorsing the bill were also on hand to show their support alongside members of local advocacy groups.

If passed, the bill would provide a right to unionization for drivers, letting them bargain for better wages, benefits and conditions.

The bill would also secure a minimum rate of pay and paid sick leave, among other benefits.

Supporters of the bill have said it would provide more stability and security for drivers.

“Every single worker in Massachusetts and in this country deserves to be treated with respect and with dignity,” State Sen. Jason Lewis said. “That means that every worker deserves to be paid a fair wage.”

Lewis continued, saying workers deserve to have basic benefits and protections.

The legislation is still under consideration.

