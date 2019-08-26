Risk level for potentially fatal EEE raised to critical in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday that Methuen is now at critical risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis after a horse tested positive for the virus.

A positive EEE test in an animal automatically raises the threat level for EEE to critical in a community, according to health officials.

In the wake of the development, Methuen Mayor James Jajuga said he plans to meet with the city’s emergency management team to discuss measures to curb the virus.

Jajuga says the city is following Department of Public Health guidelines and advising all residents to limit outdoor exposure after sundown.

“We are very concerned about the critical EEE designation. It is not common for a community in Essex County to face this level of concern for the virus, so we feel it is extremely important to gather our leadership team this afternoon and make sure we have a strategy and messaging plan in place that will offer responsible guidelines to all Methuen residents and business owners,” Jajuga said in a press release.

A woman who was being treated for Eastern Equine Encephalitis at Tufts Medical Center in Boston died over the weekend.

There have been four human cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year.

Health officials said 37 communities have been found to be at high or critical risk for EEE.

The risk level for EEE was raised from moderate to high on Monday as well.

